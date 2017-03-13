- Calories per serving 262
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Sodium per serving 545g
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Broccoli and Beef With Oyster Sauce
This is the perfect meal to try going lighter on protein and heavier on vegetables. There's so much texture and flavor, you won't miss the meat.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, stir 1 Tbsp. each soy sauce and sherry, 2 tsp. cornstarch, 1 tsp. sugar and a generous grind of pepper until sugar has dissolved. Stir in beef. Let stand for 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk remaining 2 tsp. each soy sauce and sherry, 1 tsp. each cornstarch and sugar, broth, oyster sauce and sesame oil.
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 1/2 tsp. peanut oil over medium-high heat until very hot; swirl to coat skillet. Spread half of beef in a single layer. Cook, undisturbed, for 90 seconds to sear, then stir-fry for 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Add another 1 1/2 tsp. peanut oil; repeat with remaining beef.
Add 2 tsp. peanut oil and broccoli to skillet; stir-fry for 1 minute. Make a well in center and add remaining 1 tsp. peanut oil, scallion, garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes. Stir-fry until just fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add 1/3 cup water and cover skillet; steam until broccoli is just crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.
Return beef to skillet. Whisk sauce and add to skillet. Cook, tossing well, until sauce is bubbling and thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with jasmine rice, if desired.