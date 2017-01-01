Roasted Garlic, Artichoke, and Asparagus Pasta

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Quinoa has more protein than any other grain, and this meal has 15 grams each of protein and fiber to keep you satisfied.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 1 15-oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and patted dry
  • 1 large red onion, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons pls 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 head garlic, unpeeled, halved horizontally
  • 8 ounces quinoa rotelle
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 69g
  • Sodium per serving 875mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 207mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. In a bowl, toss asparagus, artichokes, onion, 2 Tbsp. oil, thyme and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet. Place each garlic half, cut-side up, on a piece of foil. Drizzle each with 1/2 tsp. oil. Wrap tightly; place next to vegetables on sheet. Roast, stirring vegetables occasionally, until vegetables are golden and garlic is soft, 20 minutes. Unwrap garlic, squeeze out cloves and mash.

2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp. salt and pasta. Stir and cook until pasta is al dente, 9 minutes or according to package directions.Reserve 1/2 cup water; drain pasta.

3. In a large nonstick skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add vegetables, garlic, vinegar, cooking water, pasta and 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Simmer, stirring, until pasta is well coated. Top with Parmesan. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up