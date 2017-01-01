Spaghetti All'amatriciana

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
6
Lori Powell
March 2016

Spelt, an ancient grain, is rich in protein and fiber, and it's best used in sautéed dishes (it can fall apart when baked).

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces pancetta, chopped
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 12 ounces spelt spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup finely grated pecorino

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 321
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Sodium per serving 613mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

1. In a large nonstick skillet, sauté pancetta over medium heat until golden, 3 minutes. Add onion and red pepper flakes; sauté until onion has softened, 3 minutes. Add garlic; sauté for 1 minute. Pour in wine; simmer until almost evaporated, 30 seconds. Add tomatoes with juice and tomato paste, squeezing tomatoes to break them up. Simmer, stirring frequently, until reduced and thickened, 10 minutes. Remove skillet from heat. 2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and pasta. Stir and cook until al dente, 7 minutes or according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water; drain pasta. 3. Add cooking water, pasta and 1/4 cup pecorino to skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently, until pasta is coated and sauce has reduced to desired consistency, 2 to 3 minutes. Top with remaining 1/4 cup pecorino and additional red pepper flakes, if desired.

