- Calories per serving 373
- Fat per serving 28g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 115mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 883mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Slow-Roasted Organic Chicken With Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme
Herbs pack quite a nutrient punch. Rosemary may help fight cancer, thyme can ease coughs, parsley has vitamin K to aid healing, and sage can soothe anxiety.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. In a small bowl, mix together oil, paprika, salt and garlic powder until a paste forms; rub it liberally on inside and outside of chicken. Stuff cavity of chicken with parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, lemon quarters, garlic and shallots. Truss chicken.
Set chicken on a rack in a roasting pan and roast until juices run clear and internal temperature of chicken at its thickest part (the thigh) registers 165°F, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove pan from oven and baste chicken with juices that have collected on bottom of pan. Let rest for 15 minutes. Carve at the table, or cut into 8 pieces before serving.
