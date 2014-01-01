Blistered Broccoli With Garlic and Chilies

Mark Jordan
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Franklin Becker and Peter Kaminsky
March 2016

Almost-but-not-quite burning certain veggies deepens flavor as the sugars caramelize. This style also works well with arugula, lettuce, and chard.

Ingredients

  • 1 head broccoli, cut into 16 pieces
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • Sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 196mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat a cast-iron griddle or large skillet over high heat. Place broccoli on dry griddle and char until blistered on 1 side. Turn and char other side. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl.

2. In a separate large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Pour oil mixture over broccoli and turn to coat. Let marinate for 10 minutes. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with salt and lemon zest. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Good Fat Cooking © 2014

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up