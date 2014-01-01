- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 196mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Blistered Broccoli With Garlic and Chilies
Mark Jordan
Almost-but-not-quite burning certain veggies deepens flavor as the sugars caramelize. This style also works well with arugula, lettuce, and chard.
1. Preheat a cast-iron griddle or large skillet over high heat. Place broccoli on dry griddle and char until blistered on 1 side. Turn and char other side. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl.
2. In a separate large skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Pour oil mixture over broccoli and turn to coat. Let marinate for 10 minutes. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with salt and lemon zest. Serve hot or at room temperature.
