- Calories per serving 465
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 179mg
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Sodium per serving 915mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 227mg
Ginger Shrimp With Almond Sauce
Travis Rathbone
This zesty meal contains superfood spices like turmeric and ginger, and it's ready in less than 30 minutes.
How to Make It
1. In a skillet, cook onion in 1/4 cup broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, bell pepper, snow peas and cabbage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Add ginger, turmeric, crushed red pepper, remaining 1/4 cup broth and almond butter; stir until uniform. Add beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.
3. Transfer bean mixture to a plate, top with shrimp and serve.
Slim Down Now, © 2015