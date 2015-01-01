Moroccan Omelet

1. In a nonstick skillet, cook onion in broth over low heat until translucent, about 6 minutes.



2. Add tomatoes, lemon juice, garlic, spices and chickpeas; cook, stir-ring occasionally, until tomatoes have cooked down slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.



3. Wipe skillet and mist with olive oil spray. Pour in eggs, then spinach; cook until eggs set, 4 minutes.



4. Fold omelet; plate, top with chickpea mix and garnish with avocado.



