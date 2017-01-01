Indian Cauliflower and Quinoa Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, 1 Tbsp. curry powder, 1/4 tsp. cumin, half of garlic and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add cauliflower and toss to coat. Arrange in a flat layer on a large baking sheet and roast, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly.

Step 2 Bring 2 cups water to a boil. Add quinoa; return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until liquid has absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. (Tilt pan to check; don't stir quinoa.) Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork, transfer to a bowl and let cool.