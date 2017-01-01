Indian Cauliflower and Quinoa Salad

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Stand Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Lori Powell
March 2016

This salad is packed with immunity-boosting ingredients. Cauliflower packs vitamin C, and the turmeric in curry powder has curcumin, a compound that fights inflammation and may help protect against cancer.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 tsp. curry powder
  • 3/4 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 head cauliflower (about 2 lb.), trimmed and cut into small florets
  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 3 cups baby spinach
  • 1 cup red grapes, halved
  • 1/2 cup cashews, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, 1 Tbsp. curry powder, 1/4 tsp. cumin, half of garlic and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add cauliflower and toss to coat. Arrange in a flat layer on a large baking sheet and roast, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly.

Step 2

Bring 2 cups water to a boil. Add quinoa; return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until liquid has absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. (Tilt pan to check; don't stir quinoa.) Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork, transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt and remaining 2 tsp. curry powder, 1/2 tsp. cumin and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, mix quinoa, spinach and half of dressing. Top with cauliflower and grapes and drizzle with remaining dressing; toss again. Sprinkle with cashews and serve.

