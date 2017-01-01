- Calories per serving 325
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Sodium per serving 942mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Toasted Rye Bread Panzanella
Research shows that rye can help control blood sugar and keep appetite in check, but look for whole-grain rye bread to reap these benefits.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange bread in a flat layer on a baking sheet and bake until pale golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl; let cool.
In a small bowl, whisk together apple cider, vinegar, mustard and 1 Tbsp. oil. In a large nonstick skillet, warm remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Cook sausage, turning, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to bowl with bread pieces. Add apples to skillet; cook, stirring, until golden and soft, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl with sausage and bread. Remove skillet from heat and pour in cider mixture, stirring and scraping up any browned bits.
Pour hot cider mixture into bowl with bread mixture; add onion, celery and parsley, tossing to combine well. Season with salt and pepper.