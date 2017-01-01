- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 699mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Tuna, Bean and Escarole Salad
Travis Rathbone
If you have leftover escarole, sauté it in olive oil with garlic as a side, or stir it into soup.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Slowly add oil in a stream, whisking, until emulsified.
Step 2
Combine escarole, tuna, beans and roasted bell peppers in a serving bowl. Gently toss in lemon vinaigrette until coated. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired, and serve.