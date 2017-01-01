Tuna, Bean and Escarole Salad

Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

If you have leftover escarole, sauté it in olive oil with garlic as a side, or stir it into soup.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 7 cups packed chopped escarole (about 7 oz.)
  • 2 5-oz. cans tuna packed in its own juice or in water, drained and flaked
  • 1 15.5-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 pieces jarred roasted bell peppers, drained and chopped (about 1/2 cups)
  • 6 tablespoons shaved ricotta salata or Parmesan, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 699mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Slowly add oil in a stream, whisking, until emulsified.

Step 2

Combine escarole, tuna, beans and roasted bell peppers in a serving bowl. Gently toss in lemon vinaigrette until coated. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up