- Calories per serving 453
- Fat per serving 29g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 575mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Mexican Chicken and Vegetable Salad
Travis Rathbone
This zesty, crunchy salad is hearty enough to be your main dish, thanks to 10 grams of fiber and 37 grams of belly-flattening protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large serving bowl, toss chicken with 1 Tbsp. oil, 2 Tbsp. lime juice, chili powder and salt.
Step 2
Add remaining ingredients and remaining 1 Tbsp. each oil and lime juice; gently toss to combine until well coated. Serve immediately.