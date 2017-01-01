Lemon Meltaway Pie

Lara Ferroni
Prep Time
20 Mins
Soak Time
6 Hours
Freeze Time
3 Hours
Total Time
9 Hours 20 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
Katie Higgins
March 2016

This pie's secret ingredient, cauliflower, contains compounds that may lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw cashews or macadamia nuts
  • CRUST:
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil or melted coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • FILLING:
  • 2 cups loosely packed frozen cauliflower, thawed completely
  • 1/3 cup melted virgin coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 106mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, cover nuts with water and soak for 6 to 8 hours. Make crust: Line bottom of an 8 1/2-inch springform pan with parchment. Combine crust ingredients in a food processor; process until fine crumbs form. Press dough into prepared pan, pressing up along sides.

Step 2

Make filling: Drain nuts completely. Combine nuts and filling ingredients in a food processor; process until completely smooth. Transfer filling to prepared piecrust and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.

Chocolate-Covered Katie

