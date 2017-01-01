- Calories per serving 234
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 106mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Lemon Meltaway Pie
Lara Ferroni
This pie's secret ingredient, cauliflower, contains compounds that may lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Step 1
In a medium bowl, cover nuts with water and soak for 6 to 8 hours. Make crust: Line bottom of an 8 1/2-inch springform pan with parchment. Combine crust ingredients in a food processor; process until fine crumbs form. Press dough into prepared pan, pressing up along sides.
Step 2
Make filling: Drain nuts completely. Combine nuts and filling ingredients in a food processor; process until completely smooth. Transfer filling to prepared piecrust and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.
