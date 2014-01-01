Roasted Beets With Chimichurri

Photo: Kimberley Hasselbrink
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Total Time
1 Hour 20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Kimberley Hasselbrink
March 2016

More than just a garnish, parsley—like other leafy greens—is rich in iron and vitamins A, C, and K.

Ingredients

  • 7-8 small beets (select a variety, such as Chioggia, golden and red beets)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 199
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 398mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub beets; pierce with a fork and place in a small baking dish. Cover with a snug lid or wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Bake until fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 2

While beets roast, make chimichurri: In a small bowl, combine oil, vinegar, shallot, parsley, oregano, salt and crushed red pepper flakes. Whisk thoroughly.

Step 3

Remove skins from beets. Slice beets crosswise 1/2 inch thick. Carefully toss slices with chimichurri. Serve immediately.

