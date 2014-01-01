Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Yield: Makes 4 servings

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Rinse sweet potatoes and prick them a few times with a fork. Roast in a baking pan until tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool for about 20 minutes.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, warm oil over medium-low heat. Sauté onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add kale; sauté until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 4 Slice sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, carefully hollow out with a spoon and place flesh in a large bowl. Add kale mixture, yogurt, Parmesan, thyme and salt; mix thoroughly.