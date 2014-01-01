Yogurt-Paprika Chicken With Lemon

Photo: Kimberley Hasselbrink
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Chill Time
1 Hour
Total Time
1 Hour 50 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Kimberley Hasselbrink
March 2016

Paprika adds a punch of flavor to chicken, and it's loaded with vitamin A, which is essential for eye health.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks
  • 2 lemons, halved
  • Chopped fresh cilantrio, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 172mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 728mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, ginger, paprika, cumin, garlic, lemon juice and salt. Toss chicken in marinade, generously coating all sides of meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange in a single layer in a roasting pan. Nestle lemon halves among chicken pieces. Roast until chicken registers 165°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 30 minutes.

Step 3

Finish cooking chicken 6 inches under broiler until just beginning to blacken in places, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with a generous sprinkle of chopped cilantro. Serve with roasted lemons on the side to squeeze over chicken.

Vibrant Food (Ted Speed Press © 2014)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up