- Calories per serving 127
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Chocolate Dipped Clementines
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Clementine slices covered in chocolate and pistachios will satisfy any sweet, salty, and crunchy craving.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place chocolate in a small bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine pistachios and a generous pinch of salt.
Step 2
Remove pan from heat but keep bowl over hot water. Dip clementine segments halfway into chocolate; arrange on a serving plate. Sprinkle chocolate halves with pistachio mixture.