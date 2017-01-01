- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Citrus Salad With Tequila and Lime
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Tequila, lime zest, lime juice, and sugar make a tasty "dressing" for this fat-free salad that can be served before or after a meal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Slice ends off fruit and, with a sharp knife, trim off peel and white pith. Slice fruit crosswise into 1/4-inch wheels, removing any seeds. Arrange on a serving platter. In a small bowl, whisk tequila, lime zest, lime juice and sugar. Drizzle over fruit; sprinkle with mint and serve.