- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 27g
- Saturated fat per serving 19g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 634mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Thai Chicken Soup With Coconut and Lime
Serve this rich and indulgent soup with lime wedges for an added kick of citrus.
How to Make It
Warm a large saucepan over medium heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add lemongrass, shallot and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant and beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add broth, fish sauce and sugar; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain, pressing on solids; discard solids.
Return soup to pan; bring back to a simmer over medium-low heat. Stir in mushrooms and bell pepper; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chicken; cook until just opaque, about 2 minutes longer. Stir in coconut milk and lime juice; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Ladle into serving bowls and top with cilantro, scallions and chilies, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.