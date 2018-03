Lemon Shrimp With Warm Bean Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F; line a large baking sheet with parch-ment. In a shallow dish, combine 1 Tbsp. oil, lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Add shrimp and toss to coat. Arrange on baking sheet in a single layer; roast until just cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes. Squeeze lemon halves over shrimp.

Step 2 In a large skillet, warm remaining 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Sauté onion for 2 minutes. Add garlic and thyme; sauté for 1 minute. Stir in beans and broth; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until warmed.