Tangerine Beef With Snow Peas

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Freeze Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

For a dinner that's under 250 calories per serving, this zesty tangerine beef meal is packed with protein to keep you full and satisfied.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces flank steak, trimmed
  • 1/3 cup fresh tangerine juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha or other hot sauce
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 teaspoons canola oil
  • 8 ounces snow peas, trimmed
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon slivered tangerine zest
  • Steamed jasmine rice, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 235
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 488mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Halve steak lengthwise; freeze for 15 minutes to firm slightly. Thinly slice crosswise.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine tangerine juice, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, sriracha and a generous grind of pepper.

Step 3

Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add 2 tsp. oil; swirl to coat. Add half of steak; sear for 1 minute. Toss until steak just loses its raw color, 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 2 tsp. oil and remaining steak. Pour off and discard any liquid in skillet.

Step 4

Add remaining 2 tsp. oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add snow peas and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add scallions; stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add sauce, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 1 minute. Return steak to skillet and cook until just warmed through, about 1 minute. Stir in zest. Serve with rice, if desired.

