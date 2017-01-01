Tangerine Beef With Snow Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Halve steak lengthwise; freeze for 15 minutes to firm slightly. Thinly slice crosswise.

Step 2 In a small bowl, combine tangerine juice, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, garlic, cornstarch, sriracha and a generous grind of pepper.

Step 3 Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add 2 tsp. oil; swirl to coat. Add half of steak; sear for 1 minute. Toss until steak just loses its raw color, 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 2 tsp. oil and remaining steak. Pour off and discard any liquid in skillet.