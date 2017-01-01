Homemade Nut Butter

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
8 Mins
Total Time
8 Mins
Yield
About 1 1/4 cups
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Make your own nut butter in only 10 minutes. Plus, it'll keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week when stored in an airtight container.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios or pecans
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 144mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in bowl of a food processor. Blend, scraping sides of bowl occasionally, until mixture changes from finely chopped to creamy, 5 to 10 minutes. Add more oil and/or salt a little at a time if needed. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Read More

