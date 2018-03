Whole-Grain Pancake Mix

In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients, breaking up any brown sugar lumps. Divide among small paper bags or jars, including package directions (below).



Package directions:

To each package, add 1 cup buttermilk, 2 Tbsp. melted butter and 1 large beaten egg; whisk to combine. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium heat. Scoop 2 Tbsp. batter for each pancake to make about 12 per batch.