Superfood Chocolate Bark

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Total Time
28 Mins
Yield
1 lb. 5 oz. (4 5-oz. gift bags)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Instead of using milk chocolate in this classic holiday dessert, we swapped in dark chocolate (60% to 70% cocoa solids) for a more antioxidant-rich sweet treat.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 cup skin-on raw whole almonds
  • 1 pound good-quality dark chocolate (60% to 70% cocoa solids), chopped
  • 1/2 cup (2 oz.) soft goji berries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°F almonds on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, shaking pan occasionally, until toasted and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

2. Line a separate large baking sheet with nonstick foil. Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir chocolate until smooth, about 4 minutes. Remove bowl from heat and stir in half each of berries and nuts.

3. Immediately pour chocolate mixture onto foil; spread evenly into a 16-by-11-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with remaining berries and nuts, pressing gently into chocolate. Chill for 30 to 40 minutes or until very firm. Break into about 34 3- to 4-inch pieces. Store between pieces of parchment in an airtight container in a cool place.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up