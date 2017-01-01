Herbed Spiced Olives

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Hours
Total Time
8 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
4 2-cup jars (about 8 cups with liquid)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make this an extra-special gift by pairing it with gourmet crackers.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups mixed unpitted olives
  • 6 sprigs thyme, rinced and dried thoroughly
  • 6 sprigs rosemary, rinced and dried thoroughly
  • 6 2-inch strips lemon zest
  • 6 thin lemon slices, with skin, seeds removed
  • 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 fresh or dried bay leaves
  • 2 teaspoons dried fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 441mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

1. Rinse olives under warm water and drain on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Dry thoroughly.

2. Transfer to a large bowl and add remaining ingredients, tossing to combine well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to overnight.

3. Fill clean and dry 2-cup-capacity jars with mixture. Cover tightly and keep chilled for up to a week, then discard any leftovers.

