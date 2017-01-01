Herbed Spiced Olives

1. Rinse olives under warm water and drain on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Dry thoroughly.



2. Transfer to a large bowl and add remaining ingredients, tossing to combine well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to overnight.



3. Fill clean and dry 2-cup-capacity jars with mixture. Cover tightly and keep chilled for up to a week, then discard any leftovers.



