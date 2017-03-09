- Calories per serving 114
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 166mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Carrot Salad with Nut Butter-Ginger Dressing
Ditch calorie-packed creamy dressings and dress up your lunch salad with this nutty, spicy topping instead.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a blender, combine nut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, ginger, scallion whites, garlic and 2 Tbsp. water; blend until smooth. Toss carrots with half of dressing. Add more dressing 1 Tbsp. at a time if desired. (Cover and refrigerate any leftover dressing for another use.) Gently toss in cilantro and scallion greens before serving.