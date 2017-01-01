Apple Pie-Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

1. Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, allspice, nutmeg and cloves.



2. In a large, heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Toast seeds in skillet, stirring often, until golden and beginning to pop, about 4 minutes. Stir in spice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until spices are fragrant and nuts are coated well, about 1 minute longer. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Immediately spread in an even layer on a baking sheet; let cool completely, stirring occasionally.



