- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 146mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Apple Pie-Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Romulo Yanes
These seeds are done in 12 minutes and make for a healthy snack that'll last all week.
How to Make It
1. Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, allspice, nutmeg and cloves.
2. In a large, heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Toast seeds in skillet, stirring often, until golden and beginning to pop, about 4 minutes. Stir in spice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until spices are fragrant and nuts are coated well, about 1 minute longer. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Immediately spread in an even layer on a baking sheet; let cool completely, stirring occasionally.