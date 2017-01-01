Apple Pie-Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
12 Mins
Yield
5 1/4 cups
Lori Powell
March 2016

These seeds are done in 12 minutes and make for a healthy snack that'll last all week.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 cups raw pumpkin seeds or pepitas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 146mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

1. Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, allspice, nutmeg and cloves.

2. In a large, heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Toast seeds in skillet, stirring often, until golden and beginning to pop, about 4 minutes. Stir in spice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until spices are fragrant and nuts are coated well, about 1 minute longer. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Immediately spread in an even layer on a baking sheet; let cool completely, stirring occasionally.

