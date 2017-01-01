Spiced Rosemary Walnuts

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
32 Mins
Yield
6 cups
Lori Powell
March 2016

Need a quick hostess gift? Try packaging these nuts in cellophane bags or silver tins for a festive touch.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 cups walnut halves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5.0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in center. In a pan, melt butter with rosemary, red pepper flakes and salt.

2. Spread walnut halves on a large baking sheet. Pour butter mixture over and toss to coat.

3. Bake, stirring occasionally, until golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Read More

