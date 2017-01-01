- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5.0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Spiced Rosemary Walnuts
Romulo Yanes
Need a quick hostess gift? Try packaging these nuts in cellophane bags or silver tins for a festive touch.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in center. In a pan, melt butter with rosemary, red pepper flakes and salt.
2. Spread walnut halves on a large baking sheet. Pour butter mixture over and toss to coat.
3. Bake, stirring occasionally, until golden, 20 to 25 minutes.