Dessert Fried Rice

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add 2 cups cooked brown rice, 1 sliced, ripe banana, 1/3 cup unsalted, dry-roasted cashews, and 3 tablespoons chopped dates. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add 1 cup light coconut milk, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon Madras curry powder. Stir well; cook 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice, and divide the mixture among four bowls. Top with tangerine segments and 1 tablespoon toasted, unsweetened coconut flakes.