Clay Pot Shrimp with Brown Rice

Eising FoodPhotography/Stockfood
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Spike Mendelsohn
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 pound peeled, deveined shrimp
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 seeded, sliced Thai red chile pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped lemongrass
  • 1 tablespoons chopped ginger
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 cup coconut water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 168mg
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Sugars per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 816mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Combine 3 cups cooked brown rice with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Cook 1 pound peeled, deveined shrimp in 2 batches in a nonstick skillet over medium heat using 1/2 tablespoon oil for each batch, until shrimp are pink, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 seeded, sliced Thai red chile pepper, 1/4 cup chopped lemongrass, 1 tablespoon chopped ginger, 1/2 cup sliced red onion, and 3 tablespoons sugar to pan and cook, 1 minute. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce and 1 cup coconut water; cook 2 minutes. Add shrimp to pan; cook 2 minutes. Divide rice and shrimp among 4 bowls; garnish with cilantro and mung bean sprouts.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up