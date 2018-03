Preheat oven to 425°. Combine 2 teaspoons each olive oil, tamari, and sherry vinegar; toss with 1/2 pound kale, coarse stems removed and leaves torn (about 6 cups). Divide kale mixture among 2 shallow baking pans; bake until crisp and golden (about 15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese.