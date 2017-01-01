Goat Cheese and Roasted Tomato Crostini

Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Yield
Serving size: 1 crostini
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 sliced garlic clove
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup packaged herbed goat cheese
  • 12 toasted crostini

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 19
  • Fat per serving 1g

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. Combine 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 sliced garlic clove, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves; roast in middle of oven until tomatoes wilt and are golden (about 20 minutes). Remove from oven; drizzle with 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar. Roast an additional 10 minutes. Spread 1/4 cup packaged herbed goat cheese evenly onto 12 toasted crostini; top with tomato mixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up