Watercress, Clementine, and Roasted Fennel Salad

Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 13/4 cups salad mixture and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Had it with ho-hum greens? Try this intoxicating mix of watercress, fennel, and fresh citrus.

This light and healthy salad is the perfect complement to any meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fennel bulbs, trimmed, cored, halved, and sliced lengthwise (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh clementine or orange juice
  • 1 finely chopped shallot (about 2 1/2 tablespoons)
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 (4-ounce) bag watercress sprigs (6 cups), or 1 small bunch watercress, stems removed
  • 5 clementines or 2 navel oranges, peeled and sectioned (about 1 cup sections)
  • 1 cup torn radicchio leaves
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Sugars per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 129mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Combine fennel, 1 teaspoon oil, salt, and pepper on a shallow baking sheet; roast, turning occasionally until golden on edges and tender (about 20 minutes).

Step 2

While fennel is roasting, combine juice and next 5 ingredients (through cinnamon) in a small bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add remaining 3 teaspoons oil, stirring well; set aside.

Step 3

Place watercress, clementine or orange sections, radicchio, and roasted fennel in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette; toss well. Garnish with pomegranate seeds; serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up