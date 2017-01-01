Asian Rice Noodle and Shrimp Soup

Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
17 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This Asian-inspired soup features thin rice noodles, shrimp, ginger, and fresh vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces thin rice noodles
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 4 ounces sliced shitake mushroom
  • 4 cups (32 ounces) boxed low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 cup grated carrots (about 1 cup)
  • 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and cut into 4 (1/4-inch) coins
  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 20 shrimp)
  • 2 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Sugars per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 518mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil; remove pan from heat. Add noodles; let soak just until tender (about 8 minutes). Drain the noodles in a colander; rinse. Toss the noodles and 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Add canola oil to pan; sautémushrooms over medium heat, stirring until soft and golden (about 2–3 minutes). Add broth, carrots, and ginger; simmer 5 minutes. Add shrimp; simmer until shrimp is cooked through (about 2 minutes). Stir in scallions, lime juice, soy sauce, and half of herbs.

Step 3

Divide noodles among 4 serving bowls; ladle soup over noodles. Sprinkle soup with remaining herbs; drizzle each with the remaining sesame oil.

