- Calories per serving 154
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Sugars per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 281mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Spiced Apple and Butternut Squash Soup
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook apple slices, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes). Transfer to a plate. Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to skillet; cook chopped apple and shallot over medium heat, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes).
Step 2
Place soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in chopped apples and shallot, nutmeg, and cinnamon; simmer until apples are tender (about 6 minutes).
Step 3
Ladle the soup into bowls; top with the remaining cooked apple slices. Dust with freshly grated nutmeg, if desired; serve.