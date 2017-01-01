Spiced Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook apple slices, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes). Transfer to a plate. Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to skillet; cook chopped apple and shallot over medium heat, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes).

Step 2 Place soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in chopped apples and shallot, nutmeg, and cinnamon; simmer until apples are tender (about 6 minutes).