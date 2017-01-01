Spiced Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes: 3 servings (Serving size: about 1 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 cup Granny Smith apples, peeled (1 sliced and 1 chopped)
  • 1 large chopped shallot
  • 4 cups (32 ounces) boxed butternut squash soup
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon Freshly grated nutmeg (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 154
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Sugars per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 281mg
  • Calcium per serving 46mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook apple slices, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes). Transfer to a plate. Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to skillet; cook chopped apple and shallot over medium heat, stirring until golden (about 2–3 minutes).

Step 2

Place soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in chopped apples and shallot, nutmeg, and cinnamon; simmer until apples are tender (about 6 minutes).

Step 3

Ladle the soup into bowls; top with the remaining cooked apple slices. Dust with freshly grated nutmeg, if desired; serve.

