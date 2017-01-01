- Calories per serving 100
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 632mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Bistro-Style French Onion Soup
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; sauté onion and shallot, stirring until translucent (about 4 minutes). Reduce heat to medium; continue to cook until golden (about 4 minutes).
Step 2
Preheat broiler to low. Place soup in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in sautéed onion, thyme, vinegar, and black pepper; reduce heat to low. Cover and keep warm.
Step 3
Ladle soup into 4 broiler-safe bowls; top each with 1 piece of bread and 1/4 of cheese. Place under broiler for 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden. If you don't have broiler-safe bowls, use oven-safe bowls, and bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately, being careful not to directly touch hot bowls.