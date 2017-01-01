- Calories per serving 391
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Sugars per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 576mg
- Calcium per serving 262mg
Spicy Southwestern Black Bean Chili
Photo: Melissa Punch; Styling: Scott Horne/bigleo.com
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; add the onion and jalapeño; cook, stirring until softened (about 3 minutes). Stir in the garlic, chili powder, and cumin; cook 1 minute. Stir in soup and black beans; simmer 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Ladle soup into bowls; top with 1 tablespoon of sour cream, avocado, and cilantro sprigs, if desired.