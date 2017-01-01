Spicy Southwestern Black Bean Chili

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 large chopped onion (about 1 1/2 cups
  • 1 cup jalapeno, seeded and chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 4 (32 ounces) boxed roasted red pepper and tomato soup
  • 2 (15.5 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup firm-ripe diced peeled avocado Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 391
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Sugars per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 576mg
  • Calcium per serving 262mg

How to Make It

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; add the onion and jalapeño; cook, stirring until softened (about 3 minutes). Stir in the garlic, chili powder, and cumin; cook 1 minute. Stir in soup and black beans; simmer 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Ladle soup into bowls; top with 1 tablespoon of sour cream, avocado, and cilantro sprigs, if desired.

