Warm Apple and Rum Raisin Topping

March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup rum
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 Cortland or McIntosh apples, cored and diced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 3 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • vanilla ice cream or yogurt

How to Make It

Combine 1/4 cup rum and 1/2 cup golden raisins in a small bowl; set aside. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon butter. Sauté until melted (about 1 minute). Add 2 Cortland or McIntosh apples, cored and diced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 3 cups), 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to pan; sauté until tender (about 8 minutes). Add raisins and rum to pan; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Serve 1/4 of mixture (about 1/2 cup) over vanilla ice cream or yogurt, or on top of pancakes.

