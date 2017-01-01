- Calories per serving 307
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 126mg
- Protein per serving 47g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Iron per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 138g
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Buttermilk Pecan Chicken
I love Claire Robinson's simple yet elegant recipes, such as this one for tender and healthy fried chicken from her new book, 5 Ingredient Fix (Grand Central Life & Style; $30).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Place 4 (8-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; gently flatten each piece to 1/3-inch thickness using a meat mallet or heavy small skillet. Place chicken into a large bowl. Pour 1 cup low-fat buttermilk (1%) over chicken; cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Place 1 cup toasted pecans and 1 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) in a food processor; pulse until fine. Transfer mixture to a large rimmed dish. Remove the marinated chicken breasts from buttermilk; shake off excess buttermilk. Evenly coat chicken with breading mixture. Place chicken onto a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake 25–30 minutes or until crispy and golden. Season with salt and pepper; serve immediately.
5 Ingredient Fix (Grand Central Life & Style)