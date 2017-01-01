- Calories per serving 344
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 562mg
- Calcium per serving 151mg
Black Bean Cakes with Queso Fresco
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes; Total time: 40 minutes.
Cilantro, onion, and garlic perk up these earthy bean cakes; feel free to throw in a minced fresh jalapeño if you like your black beans on the fiery side.
Slow-release carbs, like the ones in black beans, have been shown to lower blood sugar and may even help to reverse diabetes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Place beans in a large bowl; mash lightly with a fork. Add eggs and cheese; whisk with fork until combined.
Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, stir in onion and garlic; cook until onion is soft and golden (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently. Stir in cilantro; remove from heat.
Add flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper (taking into account how well-seasoned your beans were initially) into bowl with beans. Add onion mixture; stir with fork just until combined. (The consistency should be like thick cookie dough. If not, add a bit of flour).
Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray, and set aside. Using a large spoon or your hands, form bean mixture into 8 cakes; place onto prepared pan. Bake until golden and crisp (about 30 minutes); serve hot or at room temperature with salsa and cilantro, if desired.