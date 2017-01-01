- Calories per serving 236
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 424mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Tomato and Bread Soup
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Total time: 25 minutes.
This dish is full of antioxidant-rich lycopene, which may protect women against breast cancer.
How to Make It
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep pot over medium heat. Add tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add onion, carrot, salt, and pepper; cook until onion softens (3-5 minutes), stirring often.
Add tomato and thyme; cook until tomato breaks up (10-15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add broth and sugar; stir. Cook until hot; simmer 5 minutes.
Preheat broiler to medium-high heat. Place rack 4 inches from heat.
Brush both sides of bread lightly with remaining oil; broil until golden (5 minutes). Rub sides of bread with garlic; break into pieces. Divide among bowls.
Add more stock to soup if too thick; cook until hot. Pour over bread; sprinkle with Parmesan. Top with thyme, if desired.