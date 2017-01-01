Baked Chickpeas with Paneer

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour and 15 minutes; Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Though this dish is meat-free, the chickpeas provide a healthy dose of protein and fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon neutral oil (such as grapeseed), divided, plus more for the baking dish
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (1-inch) slice ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh hot chile
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala or curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • Large dash of sugar
  • 2 cups chopped ripe tomato (1 pound whole), peeled and seeded, or diced canned tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 pound baby spinach leaves, chopped
  • 3 cups drained canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup fresh cheese, cubed (such as mozzarella)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 277
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 245mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat half of oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and chile. Cook until onion is soft (about 5 minutes), stirring occasionally. Stir in garam masala, chili powder, and sugar; cook until fragrant (1 or 2 minutes), stirring constantly.

Step 2

Add tomatoes; cook (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add coconut milk and cilantro; cook until mixture comes to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer; cook until tomatoes break up and mixture thickens (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place remaining oil in a small pan over medium-high heat. Add half of spinach to tomato sauce; cook until wilted (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add remaining spinach; cook until wilted (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently.

Step 4

Spread tomato sauce into dish; spoon chickpeas on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place cheese evenly over dish. Bake until sauce is bubbly and cheese and beans have browned (20-30 minutes). Remove from oven; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up