- Calories per serving 277
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 245mg
Baked Chickpeas with Paneer
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour and 15 minutes; Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Though this dish is meat-free, the chickpeas provide a healthy dose of protein and fiber.
How to Make It
Heat half of oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and chile. Cook until onion is soft (about 5 minutes), stirring occasionally. Stir in garam masala, chili powder, and sugar; cook until fragrant (1 or 2 minutes), stirring constantly.
Add tomatoes; cook (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add coconut milk and cilantro; cook until mixture comes to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to simmer; cook until tomatoes break up and mixture thickens (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally.
Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place remaining oil in a small pan over medium-high heat. Add half of spinach to tomato sauce; cook until wilted (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add remaining spinach; cook until wilted (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently.
Spread tomato sauce into dish; spoon chickpeas on top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place cheese evenly over dish. Bake until sauce is bubbly and cheese and beans have browned (20-30 minutes). Remove from oven; serve.