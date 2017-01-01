- Calories per serving 373
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 68g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 323mg
- Calcium per serving 91mg
Rice with Edamame and Sea Greens
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes; Total time: 45 minutes.
Mineral-rich sea greens and dried shiitake mushrooms lend depth to this one-pot meal with a base of brown rice and edamame.
How to Make It
Place rice in a pot with a lid; cover with water to 1 inch above rice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes.
Soak shiitake mushrooms in hot water. In another bowl, cover seaweed with warm water, and soak. When mushrooms are soft, drain and reserve mushroom water. Roughly chop shiitakes and seaweed, and add reserved mushroom water to rice.
Add shiitakes, seaweed, onion, sesame seeds, sesame oil, soy sauce, and edamame to rice; continue to cook until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed (about 15 minutes), stirring occasionally (you don't want it to be soupy or dry). Taste and add additional sesame oil and soy sauce, if necessary. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if desired. Serve hot or at room temperature.