Vietnamese Pho

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Unlike other Asian cuisines that use fatty sauces, this Vietnamese dish gets its flavor from fresh herbs and savory broth.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces uncooked rice vermicelli
  • 1 tablespoon peanut oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground anise
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 6 cups water
  • 1/3 cup lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 4 sprigs cilantro; garnish
  • 4 sprigs fresh basil or mint (garnish)
  • 1 fresh hot red chile, halved lengthwise, seeded, and thinly sliced (garnish)
  • 2 scallions, chopped (garnish)
  • 2 limes, cut into wedges (garnish)
  • 1 cup mung bean sprouts (garnish)
  • 1 pound (4 cups) sliced vegetables, (such as bok choy, carrots, green beans)
  • 6 ounces cubed tofu

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 250
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 760mg
  • Calcium per serving 427mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak vermicelli in boiling salted water until tender (5-10 minutes); drain and rinse. Place in cold water.

Step 2

Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook until soft (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add anise, cloves, and nutmeg; stir until fragrant (1 minute). Add water and soy sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer. Partially cover.

Step 3

Place garnishes in bowls. Add vegetables and tofu to soup; cover. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook until vegetables are tender (3-5 minutes). Drain noodles; stir into soup.

