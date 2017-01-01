- Calories per serving 250
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 760mg
- Calcium per serving 427mg
Vietnamese Pho
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Unlike other Asian cuisines that use fatty sauces, this Vietnamese dish gets its flavor from fresh herbs and savory broth.
How to Make It
Step 1
Soak vermicelli in boiling salted water until tender (5-10 minutes); drain and rinse. Place in cold water.
Step 2
Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook until soft (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add anise, cloves, and nutmeg; stir until fragrant (1 minute). Add water and soy sauce; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer. Partially cover.
Step 3
Place garnishes in bowls. Add vegetables and tofu to soup; cover. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook until vegetables are tender (3-5 minutes). Drain noodles; stir into soup.