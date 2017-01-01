Chard with Blood Oranges and Pistachios

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes; Total time: 30 minutes.

Swiss chard is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, and provides a distinctive bitter flavor to this dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Swiss chard, washed and trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 thinly sliced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 small unpeeled blood orange or tangerine, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 162
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 293mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove stems from chard leaves. Cut leaves into wide ribbons; slice stems. Keep leaves and stems separate.

Step 2

Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat; cover. When hot, add shallots and sugar; cook 1 minute. Stir in orange; reduce heat to low, stirring frequently until shallots and orange are caramelized (about 10 minutes). Add vinegar.

Step 3

Return heat to medium; stir in chard stems. Cook until softened, stirring frequently (1-2 minutes). Add chard ribbons; cover and let steam 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. Turn off heat; re-cover pan 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, stirring frequently. Sprinkle with pistachios; serve hot or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up