White Peach Crostata

Quentin Bacon
Yield
(serving size: 1/6 of crostata)
Christine Hanna
March 2016

A crostata crust is easier to work with than traditional pie crusts, plus it allows you to get more delicious, seasonal peaches in each bite.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into chunks
  • 3 tablespoons ice water
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 4-5 white peaches, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 egg, beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 299
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 63mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Pulse all-purpose flour, salt, and 2 teaspoons sugar in a food processor until combined. Add butter; blend until mixture resembles pebbles. Add ice water; pulse until mixture just comes together. Shape into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 2 days. In large bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Add sliced white peaches, fresh lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Let stand 30 minutes to release juices. Preheat oven to 375°. Remove dough from fridge; let soften. Roll out onto parchment paper to 12 inches; transfer parchment paper with dough to baking sheet. Pile fruit mixture into center of dough; fold edges of the dough over fruit to make a seam. Brush edges of dough with beaten egg. Bake 45-50 minutes or until crust is golden and fruit is bubbling. Let cool, cut into 6 wedges, and serve.

The Winemaker Cooks (Chronicle Books; $35)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up