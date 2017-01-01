Southern Pecan and Apple Salad

Yield
Makes 6 servings
Jamie Oliver
March 2016

The pecans add a sweet, crunchy topping and plenty of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 cup pecan halves
  • 3 teaspoons orange zest
  • Juice of 1 orange
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 medium red or green apples, cored, quartered, and thinly sliced
  • 2 heads Belgian endive, separated into leaves
  • 2 cups mixed greens (such as arugula and radicchio)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 28mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly rub a cookie sheet with olive oil; set aside. Heat a large saucepan over low heat; add butter and sugar. Simmer a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture darkens. Gently stir in pecans until well-coated; be careful not to splash yourself. Transfer nuts to cookie sheet; use the back of a spoon to separate them into one layer. Allow to cool so caramel hardens.

Step 2

Combine orange zest, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and oil in a large salad bowl; stir well with a whisk. Have a taste--you want a nice balance between the vinegar and the oil. Adjust, if needed, and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Add apples and greens to dressing. Break cooled pecans apart; add half to bowl. Toss mixture gently with your hands. Top with remaining crumbled pecans. Divide among 6 plates; serve.

Jamie's America: Easy Twists on Great American Classics, and More (Hyperion; $37.50)

