- Calories per serving 485
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 64g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 708mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
NYC Vodka Arrabbiata
Jamie says: Adding vodka to tomato sauce is an Italian-American twist I really love. Don't worry--you can serve it to the whole family because the alcohol burns off, leaving a wonderful flavor and fragrance behind. Fresh herbs and lemon zest add exceptional flavor, too.
Fresh herbs and lemon zest add exceptional, low-cal flavor to this hearty pasta dish.
How to Make It
Prick chiles 6-8 times with a small, sharp knife. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat; add chiles and olive oil. Cook 5 minutes. Turn heat up to full whack; add garlic, parsley stalks, and anchovies, stirring constantly. When garlic starts to become golden, add tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper; bring mixture to a boil. Add vodka, and reduce heat to simmer. Gently bash up chiles with a wooden spoon.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Toss immediately with sauce.
Divide pasta evenly among bowls. Roughly chop reserved parsley leaves; sprinkle over pasta. Sprinkle lemon zest over pasta; squeeze in juice, catching pits in your hands. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, if desired; serve immediately with a salad.
