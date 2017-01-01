Sicilian Tuna and White Bean Bruschetta

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 6 servings
Health.com
March 2016

These Mediterranean-style bites are ideal for entertaining, because they're substantial without requiring a big cleanup.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (7-ounce or larger) can Italian tuna packed in oil (such as Genova), drained
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons sliced mint
  • 6 slices rustic Italian bread
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon sliced mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Fat per serving 12g

How to Make It

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and minced garlic; stir well with a whisk. Add 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion; toss and let stand 5 minutes. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. In a large bowl, combine vinaigrette and cannellini beans. Purée 1/3 of the mixture in a mini-food processor until smooth. Fold mixture back into beans; add tuna and 1/4 cup olive oil. Stir in 2 tablespoons sliced mint. Mix until tuna is no longer chunky. Toast Italian bread in a toaster or oven until golden and crispy; cut in half. Arrange bread on a platter. Spoon about 2 tablespoons tuna-and-bean mixture onto each slice. Garnish with 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion and 1 tablespoon sliced mint.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up