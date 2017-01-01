- Calories per serving 297
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 150mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles
Quentin Bacon
Turn regular spaghetti into a flavor-packed dish with this peanut butter sauce. You'll get protein, healthy fats, and minimal sodium.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat canola oil in a skillet over low heat. Add minced garlic; cook just until fragrant, being sure not to brown. Add dark sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar, creamy peanut butter, and boiling water, stirring constantly until thick, smooth, and hot. Cook spaghetti according to the package directions. Toss pasta and sauce together; top with scallions and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately.