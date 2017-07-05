Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats

Yield
Makes 15 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Ellie Krieger
March 2016

This healthy version of crispy rice cereal bars uses brown rice cereal, natural peanut butter, honey instead of corn syrup, and dried cherries.   With 2 grams of fiber per bar, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging. 

All-natural peanut butter and honey bring an authentic sweetness to the fiber-rich brown rice cereal.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup chunky, natural-style peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup honey
  • 6 cups crispy brown rice cereal
  • 2/3 cup chopped dried cherries
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 201
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Combine peanut butter and honey in a large pot; cook over medium-low heat until peanut butter and honey are melted (about 2-3 minutes). Add crispy brown rice cereal and chopped dried cherries to the mixture; stir until sticky. Press into a 9- x 13-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Chill in refrigerator 40 minutes. Cut into 15 (2 1/2 - x 3-inch) squares; serve.

